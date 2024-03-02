Why You Don't Hear Much From AnnaSophia Robb Anymore

More often than not, child stars follow one of two trajectories. Either they continue to ride the coattails of their early fame and fortune to build a successful career, or they fall into oblivion after their short stints on the big screen. AnnaSophia Robb is a bit of an outlier because while she's garnered notoriety for her roles as a child star in films like "Bridge to Terabithia" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and continues to act as an adult, she tends to live life off-the-radar.

Robb made it clear she wasn't just a one-hit wonder when she went on to portray Bethany Hamilton in the 2011 film "Soul Surfer," playing the role of a professional athlete whose career was put on pause due to a freak shark attack. She then landed her breakout role as the lead in the CW television series "The Carrie Diaries," which premiered in 2013 and ran for two seasons, taking on the character of Carrie Bradshaw in a prequel to "Sex and the City."

Despite her fame, AnnaSophia Robb went the nontraditional route after her roles as a child actor and decided to pursue a college education and a relatively normal life. While she continued acting while studying at New York University, fans noticed they hadn't seen as much of Robb as they did early on in her career. Rest assured, she has no plans of quitting the big screen anytime soon. So, why don't you hear much from AnnaSophia Robb anymore, and what's next for the star's career?