Unfolding The Truth On Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has been appearing on our screens for more than four decades. In her role as Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That," Parker has connected with people all over the world, helping to create one of television's most popular franchises. But Parker's own life is pretty far removed from the hijinks we've seen Carrie Bradshaw get involved in onscreen.

"My job requires me to put on a little dress and run around the streets of New York in heels," she told O, The Oprah Magazine in 2004. "But I also had the financial means to hire a yoga teacher to come to my house while my sitter watched the newborn. For 95 percent of the world, that's not realistic." Parker, well aware of her privilege, continued, "So when I hear that people are discussing how this actress got skinny, I say, 'Who gives a crap how she got in shape?' We should find other role models."

From her humble beginnings to her hands-on approach to work, join us as we explore the untold truth of Sarah Jessica Parker.