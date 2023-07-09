Celebs Who Denied Having Botox And Fillers

In recent years, Botox and fillers have become the norm in Hollywood and even in the everyday lives of some ordinary people. As many of us try to stave off the signs of aging, more and more people are turning to beauty procedures that promise to hide wrinkles and fine lines, even if the effect is only temporary. However, not everyone has embraced this trend, and some celebrities continue to deny using Botox and fillers to alter their appearances.

During a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks discussed her own experiences with aesthetic procedures, saying, "Let me tell you, Botox only makes you look like you're in a satanic cult," she said. "I only had it once and it destroyed my face for four months. I would look in the mirror and try and lift my eyebrow and go, 'Oh, there you are, Satan's angry daughter.'"

While Nicks tried Botox and didn't like it, some other celebrities have suggested that they've never gone under the needle. Like, ever. Here, we explore the famous faces who claim they've never tried Botox or fillers.