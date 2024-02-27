CSI: NY Star Gary Sinise Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of His Son, McCanna

Gary Sinise's son, McCanna "Mac" Anthony Sinise, has tragically died at the age of 33. The "Forrest Gump" and "CSI: NY" actor revealed the news on his foundation's website, sharing that Mac was diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2018. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Chordoma is a rare bone tumor that forms in your spine or skull base." Over the six years that followed his diagnosis, Mac dealt with the disease each day until his death early in 2024.

Gary wrote, "The days got tougher, and on January 5th, with the family all around him, he let go. His battle with Chordoma was over and he was at peace." He was officially laid to rest on January 23, 2024. In the statement, Gary addressed Mac's love for music, and before his passing, he completed work on a forthcoming album titled "Resurrection & Revival."

Gary ended the statement by expressing his admiration for his son and how his legacy will continue to live on. "Thank you, Mac," the actor wrote. "You did it. Resurrection & Revival will live on. And so will you. In our hearts forever. We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend ... and we will miss you and love you for eternity."