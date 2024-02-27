CSI: NY Star Gary Sinise Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of His Son, McCanna
Gary Sinise's son, McCanna "Mac" Anthony Sinise, has tragically died at the age of 33. The "Forrest Gump" and "CSI: NY" actor revealed the news on his foundation's website, sharing that Mac was diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare form of cancer, in 2018. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Chordoma is a rare bone tumor that forms in your spine or skull base." Over the six years that followed his diagnosis, Mac dealt with the disease each day until his death early in 2024.
Gary wrote, "The days got tougher, and on January 5th, with the family all around him, he let go. His battle with Chordoma was over and he was at peace." He was officially laid to rest on January 23, 2024. In the statement, Gary addressed Mac's love for music, and before his passing, he completed work on a forthcoming album titled "Resurrection & Revival."
Gary ended the statement by expressing his admiration for his son and how his legacy will continue to live on. "Thank you, Mac," the actor wrote. "You did it. Resurrection & Revival will live on. And so will you. In our hearts forever. We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend ... and we will miss you and love you for eternity."
Gary Sinise explains McCanna's love for music
McCanna "Mac" Sinise's love for music began when he was very young. His father, Gary Sinise, explained, "Mac had been playing drums since he was nine years old and was an exceptional drummer. He would substitute for my drummer, Danny Gottlieb, when Danny was unavailable to play our Lt. Dan Band shows." The "Apollo 13" actor even shared one of these memorable shows on Instagram, when Mac had joined him on stage to play the drums. Unfortunately, due to his cancer diagnosis, Mac eventually became paralyzed from the chest down and was unable to play the drums, per Gary Sinise Foundation. But even his physical disabilities did not stop his love for music.
According to Gary's website, Mac began working with musical collaborators to create "Arctic Circles," which eventually became the album "Resurrection & Revival." Mac would go into the studio to work on tracks and even found a way to play a new instrument — the harmonica. Gary revealed that days before his passing, Mac was at his happiest when he could show people the music he made. "[He] was so happy when they [the hospital staff] would go to his YouTube Channel to see the music videos," the proud father said. "He was smiling and filled with joy when he would hear them sharing how moved they were by the music." Despite his heartbreaking death, Mac's music lives on as his album "Resurrection & Revival" is available to preorder.