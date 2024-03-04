The Surprising Job Sydney Sweeney Had Before Her Acting Fame

Sydney Sweeney is no Hollywood royalty. She doesn't come from a family of artists or anything of the sort. Instead, the "Euphoria" star was raised by a former criminal defense lawyer who quit her career to be a stay-at-home mother and a father who worked in the hospitality industry. The Sweeneys lived a comfortable life in the mountains of Idaho, where acting was not likely to be a part of anyone's career plan — including Sweeney's. But an indie movie changed that.

At age 12, Sweeney convinced her parents to let her audition for a film, and that quickly became her destiny. By the following year, she had come up with a business plan and convinced her parents to uproot their entire existence and relocate to Los Angeles. Their life became everything but comfortable. "I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake," she told Women's Health in 2023. "We couldn't afford life in L.A. We couldn't afford life anywhere."

Sweeney felt responsible for her family's situation, but she was convinced her big break was going to happen. "I knew that, at some point, someone would believe in me enough to put me in something that would matter to people," she told Elle U.K. in 2022. She was getting small roles here and there to help support the family, but it still wasn't enough. So Sweeney picked up some menial jobs — and one of them was particularly surprising.