Why Cillian Murphy Wasn't Close With His Peaky Blinders Co-Stars

Cillian Murphy first became a household name when he was cast to star in Netflix's hit crime drama "Peaky Blinders" in 2013. In the show, he played Thomas Shelby, the cunning and ambitious leader of a powerful street gang from 1900s Birmingham known for sewing razor blades into their hats, which they would use to blind or slash their enemies. The series, which ran for six seasons until 2022, also starred Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson, with Tom Hardy, Annabelle Wallis, and Sam Neill. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his breakthrough role, Murphy said he felt a "slight hesitation" prior to joining the show. "I'd never really played that physically imposing sort of hyper-masculine-type character. In fact, I'd probably played the opposite up to that point," he explained. "But I knew that it was such amazing material and I knew that it was a gift of a role and I just needed to convince them that I could do it and I could work to become that physically imposing character."

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of the series finale, Murphy reflected on playing Tommy throughout the show's run. "It feels like the end of something," he said. He added that he will miss working with his castmates: "It's strange talking about it. ... It's the end of 10 years of my life; a big adventure with lots of colleagues and people that you became very close to."

But what of Murphy's relationship with his co-stars? Well, it turns out they didn't spend much time together off-set because they already saw too much of each other during the show's intense filming schedule (and COVID didn't help).