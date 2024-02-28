Michael Jones, WWE Star Virgil, Dead At 61

Michael "Virgil" Jones was famed for his beef as much as his WWE throwing. Per Wrestle Zone, Virgil went at it with Shaun "LA Knight" Ricker in June 2021. "First Stone Cold steals my haircut, now this dude? Is it just me, or am I seeing this guy rip off my exact pose when I legitimized this title?" He ranted. "May have to show up this week and put my foot in yo a**!"

His love of slamming down out of the ring made Virgil a polarizing figure. Still, there was an outpouring of love following news of his death. "Never got to know Virgil, but I know how much he meant to this business. My thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "R.I.P. to Virgil, who was honestly a legendary character in the pro wrestling world," another wrote. "I was lucky enough to have a full day with Virgi, which included lunch and filming an unforgettable episode of 'CSR' with him."

After decades in the spotlight, Virgil's contribution to the wrestling world was finally recognized in March 2023. "With pride & satisfaction, I am finally excited 2 announce that I have been inducted to the Hall of Fame," he posted on X. Still, he managed to slip in yet more beef. "Thanks to the Miz for stealing my gimmick and to Damage Ctrl for me being their hero. Meat sauce goes Hollywood," Virgil continued.