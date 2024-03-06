The Bitter Fallout Between Tim Scott And Nikki Haley Explained

Tim Scott and Nikki Haley were longtime political allies and friends before their public falling out. Haley appointed Scott to the Senate in South Carolina in 2012, when she was the governor of the state. The pair were effusive when discussing one another at the time, and their combined efforts to improve South Carolina. Over a decade later, the two faced each other head-on as they both vied for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, but there was still no bad blood. "I have such great respect for Nikki Haley. She is a strong, powerful force for good," Scott said in 2023, per the Associated Press. "We were friends before. We'll be friends after," he said about facing off against Haley.

That friendship hit shaky ground when Scott pulled out of the race, and shocked many when he chose to back Trump for president instead of Haley, his longtime political ally. "We need a president who will unite our country — we need Donald Trump," Scott said while addressing a crowd in New Hampshire on January 19, per The Hill. After choosing Trump, Scott's relationship with Haley became messy.

Haley voiced her disappointed with Scott shunning her for Trump. "South Carolina is a bloodsport," she told Fox News on January 20 (via Newsweek). "Everyone has a decision to make and they have to live with their decision. He'll have to live with his," Haley added. The tension between the former partners only worsened in the coming weeks.