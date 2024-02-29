The Truth About Richard Lewis And Larry David's Friendship

In the Season 5 finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the dramatized version of Larry David reluctantly gives up a kidney to save Richard Lewis' life. Sadly, David is now grieving his dear friend. On February 27, 2024, Lewis died from a heart attack. He was 76 years old.

In response to the sad news, David issued a moving statement about the close bond he shared with his fellow comedy legend. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," he wrote, per Variety. David's tribute was also tinged with a touch of humor, which he used to heartbreaking effect. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that, I'll never forgive him."

In a 2022 video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Lewis revealed that he had retired from doing stand-up. He also said that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease amidst a string of surgeries for various issues. However, he didn't let his health setbacks prevent him from filming the 12th and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which he described as "amazing." It's clear that he deeply valued his professional and personal relationships with David, but Lewis did say that there was a time when he wasn't so enthusiastic about the "Seinfeld" co-creator.