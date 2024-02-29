The Truth About Richard Lewis And Larry David's Friendship
In the Season 5 finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the dramatized version of Larry David reluctantly gives up a kidney to save Richard Lewis' life. Sadly, David is now grieving his dear friend. On February 27, 2024, Lewis died from a heart attack. He was 76 years old.
In response to the sad news, David issued a moving statement about the close bond he shared with his fellow comedy legend. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," he wrote, per Variety. David's tribute was also tinged with a touch of humor, which he used to heartbreaking effect. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that, I'll never forgive him."
In a 2022 video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Lewis revealed that he had retired from doing stand-up. He also said that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease amidst a string of surgeries for various issues. However, he didn't let his health setbacks prevent him from filming the 12th and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which he described as "amazing." It's clear that he deeply valued his professional and personal relationships with David, but Lewis did say that there was a time when he wasn't so enthusiastic about the "Seinfeld" co-creator.
Richard Lewis once viewed Larry David as his nemesis
While Larry David said that he and Richard Lewis developed a brotherly bond, the relationship the dynamic duo used to have was more like that of David and one of his many "Curb Your Enthusiasm" foes. They first met long before David was escalating petty feuds by creating a "spite store" and hiring an orchestra to perform on one of his nemesis' lawns. Lewis told The Spectator that he and David attended the same sports camp when they were 12. After David failed to make a good first impression on Lewis, they developed an intense rivalry. "I disliked him intensely. He was cocky, he was arrogant," Lewis said. "When we played baseball, I tried to hit him with the ball." David grated on his nerves so much that it ruined Lewis' camp experience. "I couldn't wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry."
In a plot straight out of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the comedians crossed paths again while working the NYC stand-up circuit. Lewis didn't immediately recognize David but thought there was something vaguely familiar about him. When they finally realized where they knew each other from, Lewis said there was a lot of "yelling."
On "Curb," the pair could have resumed their rivalry, but instead, they forged a friendship that was pretty, pretty, pretty good. "I can't tell you how loving Larry is — the best friend you could ever imagine," Lewis told Vanity Fair.