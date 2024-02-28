Richard Lewis, Prolific Comedian, Dead At 76

Stand-up comedian Richard Lewis has tragically passed away at the age of 76. The news broke after his good friend, Bette Midler, revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he had died. Without any further context, Midler tweeted, "On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died." His publicist soon after confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Lewis had died peacefully at his Los Angeles home following a heart attack.

Lewis rose to stardom in the early '70s after writing for various comedians and eventually taking the leap to do his own stand-up. He grew in popularity thanks to several stand-up specials, including "Richard Lewis: I'm Doomed" and "Richard Lewis: The Magical Misery Tour."

After years of doing stand-up and TV appearances, Lewis revealed in 2023 that he would be taking a step back due to being diagnosed with Parkinsons disease, per CBS. He shared, "I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that was about two years ago. But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I'm on the right meds so I'm cool."