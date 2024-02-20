The Shady Side Of Larry David Everyone Ignores

Larry David plays a caricature of himself in the HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The onscreen Larry is a boorish, rude, insufferable, tactless mansplainer who swans around Los Angeles dining in fine restaurants while upsetting as many people as possible. And although the real-life David hopefully isn't all of those things, at least not to the extremes in "Curb," there is a definite shady side of the writer that seems to go largely ignored.

"I really did the best under the circumstances of a person who hates people and yet had to be amongst them," Larry tells South African businessman Sharlto Copley, played by Michael Fouchay, in the "Curb" Season 12 trailer. There is no doubt about Larry's disdain for the great, unwashed public. His air of superiority is palpable, and his clashes with all and any he deems deserving of his ire are pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty legendary.

"Larry pushes the envelope," David's close friend and co-star, Richard Lewis, told The Times. "If something is funny but horrifically tasteless, it will find its way in. He likes to get things out in the open that we know exist and make comments on many different kinds of people." Lewis, who is regularly the butt of Larry's jokes, and isn't portrayed in the most positive of lights on the show, claims David is fearless and insists he isn't "mean-spirited, he just thinks that everyone should be understood even if it's provocative." But how similar is the real-life David to the onscreen Larry?