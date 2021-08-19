Why Did Larry David Scream At This Trump Associate?

Larry David is no fan of Donald Trump — and he's made a secret of that. The "Seinfeld" creator and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star has made it very clear that he's not on the Trump bandwagon on multiple occasions, including making scathing remarks about the former president in an April 2020 interview with The New York Times. "You know, it's an amazing thing. The man has not one redeeming quality. You could take some of the worst dictators in history and I'm sure that all of them, you could find one decent quality," David said.

The star also poked fun at the businessman after an episode of "Call Your Enthusiasm" saw David's character, a heightened version of himself, don a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as a way of stopping people from speaking to him. Trump didn't quite seem to get the joke though and appeared to take the reference as a compliment. He shared the clip to Instagram in February 2020 with the caption, "TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP."

That led David to voice his disapproval of not just Trump, but also his supporters. Jimmy Traina shared a clip on Twitter of a January 2020 interview David did with Michael Kay, where Kay asked David if he was worried about "alienating" Trump fans with the joke. "Alienate yourselves. Go and alienate, you have my blessing," he hit back. "No. I could give a f**k."

And it sounds like David is still very much off the Trump train...