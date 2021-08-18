What Donald Trump Hopes No One Remembers

Former President Donald Trump blames President Joe Biden for the disaster in Afghanistan, the country that has been effectively taken over by the Taliban amidst the removal of U.S. troops from the land. Express reported that Trump called for President Joe Biden's resignation on August 16, labeling the situation a "disgrace."

According to Express, Trump sent a fundraising email to supporters that called for Biden to "resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen in Afghanistan," along with the COVID-19 surge. The Republican Party has been calling for Biden to be removed by the 25th Amendment. Meanwhile, Vanity Fair reported that Trump scrubbed his website, deleting his April statement in which he said, "Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do."

Guardian U.S. reporter Hugo Lowell revealed that the GOP is also removing evidence from its website about Trump's previous stance on the matter. So, what are the actions that Trump hopes no one remembers? Keep reading to find out.