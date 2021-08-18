George W. Bush Breaks Silence On Afghanistan Chaos

While the world grapples with the pandemic, a catastrophic humanitarian crisis is also well underway. Devastating scenes from Afghanistan show thousands of desperate civilians attempting to flee Kabul after the Taliban swiftly seized control after the U.S. withdrawal. We've all seen it, felt heartache for innocent people, journalists and interpreters and heard solemn words from world leaders — and now the man who launched the war on the country has finally spoken out. Former President George W. Bush has expressed sympathy to the Afghan people and U.S. troops, veterans, diplomats, and allies in a statement published on August 16.

"Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much," Bush began in the joint letter with wife Laura Bush. He then emphasised the risks they have all taken since the U.S. invasion back in 2001 and that the country now has a "responsibility" to provide protection and "safe passage" for them.

The Republican was in his first year as president when he declared war on Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. Bush initially demanded Taliban leader Mullah Omar to hand over Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden or be subject to war. But when Omar refused, U.S. forces, alongside allied countries, launched an invasion — which the New York Times said dragged on "with ill-defined goals and little oversight" after Bush began focussing on Iraq as opposed to rebuilding Afghanistan.