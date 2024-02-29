Everything We Know About Richard Lewis' Wife Joyce Lapinsky

In a statement about the death of Richard Lewis, a rep for the self-deprecating comedian passed along a message from his wife of 19 years, Joyce Lapinsky. "[She] thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," it read, per People.

Lewis was better known for his on-screen romances, thanks to his close friend Larry David. In a 2023 tweet, he called David out for setting the fictionalized Lewis up with a few different women on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," only to force him back into bachelorhood in hilarious ways. Luckily for the actual Lewis, he never had to worry about David meddling in his relationships with burlesque dancers and professional criers. "In real life, my wife, Joyce, has been my dream come true for 25 years," he wrote.

However, Lewis' pre-Lapinsky era wasn't pretty. In a 2007 Observer interview, he confessed to being a serial cheater and pursuing women who were totally wrong for him. He also explained that growing up in a dysfunctional family is why his first and only marriage came so late in life. "I had these trust issues, and I figured there was a chance they'd linger," he said. Lewis had a reputation for being neurotic and angst-ridden, but apparently, none of his foibles bothered Lapinsky. "Joyce has such a stabilizing effect on him," said his "Curb" co-star Susie Essman. However, Lewis only put a ring on it after someone very important to him offered their solicited opinion.