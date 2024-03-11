What Happened To Joe Buck's First Wife, Ann Archambault?

Ann Archambault is almost synonymous with ESPN commentator Joe Buck, regardless of how long it's been since they split. Buck and Archambault married in 1993 and divorced in 2011. The two childhood sweethearts dated sporadically since middle school, Buck told St. Louis Magazine. But the nature of his work had him on the road a lot, something his then-wife Archambault told the outlet about. "He was gone a ton when we were first married," she told the magazine. "Because I was so young and we didn't have kids, it worked out." Later in their marriage, they welcomed two children, Natalie and Trudy. After their divorce, Buck remarried a few years later to journalist Michelle Beisner-Buck.

There are quite a few sites that attribute Archambault to another woman named Ann Buck, who was an NFL cheerleader. The truth is, that's not the same woman. Archambault largely stays off social media and out of the media. She is certainly not alone among celeb spouses who hated the spotlight.

Since her divorce from Buck, there hasn't been a lot of information available about what she's been up to. That said, there are some hints to her life nowadays through her daughter Natalie's social media. These peeks into their lives mostly show how close the girls are to their mom through the years, from teens to career-driven adults.