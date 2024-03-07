The On-Set Mishap With Jude Law That Seriously Injured Blake Lively

Stars — they're just like us! And by this we mean that they too, accidentally injure themselves. At least, this was the case with Blake Lively, albeit on a movie set.

Let's set the scene. Lively was co-starring opposite Jude Law in the 2020 action-thriller "The Rhythm Section," in which Lively played a woman obsessed with getting revenge on the people indirectly responsible for killing her family. "This was my first time precision driving," Lively told a reporter at the E! Red Carpet show, explaining that she performed her own stunts in the film. "I did fight training for this, swimming ... We did so many of our own stunts, because the way [director] Reed [Morano] likes to shoot, she likes the audience to feel like it's really happening."

Given her take, it sounds like Lively really put her best foot forward for the movie. Unfortunately, critics didn't necessarily feel the same way. Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com wrote, "Blake Lively gives it her all in 'The Rhythm Section,' but the movie only meets her halfway." Still, there's no denying that Lively's role involved some physical sacrifice IRL. For one scene, the actress honed her fighting skills alongside Law, whose character attacked hers out of the blue. Lively injured her hand shooting the sequence, later joking on X that she "gave [her] right hand to be in this movie." The accident ended up being a serious one, with Lively initially in the hospital and spending several weeks in recovery.