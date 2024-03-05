Dark Secrets The Cast Of Blue Bloods Tried To Hide
It might not get as many column inches as prestige TV crime shows such as "True Detective," "The Americans," and "Ozark," but the CBS hit "Blue Bloods" was undoubtedly one of the most popular procedurals to hit our screens in the 2010s, regularly pulling in more than 10 million viewers. And in an era when shows are being canceled left, right, and center, there's something impressive about one that's managed to make it all the way to 14 seasons. By the time its finale airs in 2024, it will have run for a staggering total of 293 episodes.
Of course, many of its key cast members have brought just as much drama off screen. From arson charges and alcohol issues to prison stints and bitter splits, here's a look at ten dark secrets that the men and women of the fictionalized New York City Police Department would rather you turn a blind eye to.
Tom Selleck was sued for stealing water
Tom Selleck found himself in hot water in 2015 after reportedly stealing 1.4 million gallons of cold water during California's biggest drought in recorded history. In one of the most unusual lawsuits filed against a celebrity, the actor was accused of the misdemeanor by the Calleguas Municipal Water District and subsequently taken to court.
Selleck, who plays Commissioner Francis Xavier Reagan in "Blue Bloods," eventually agreed to pay $21,000 for the amount of H2O he allegedly took for his 60-acre avocado farm. The actor reportedly used a tanker truck to collect water from a fire hydrant in Calleguas — an area which he doesn't live in — over a dozen times across a two-year period, something which was discovered by a private investigator.
Thomas Slosson, the water board's acting president, said in a statement (via The Guardian), "Residents and businesses within the district — the rightful users of district water — paid for the construction, maintenance, and operation of the public works necessary to meet their water needs, not those of other landowners outside Calleguas' legal boundaries."
Donnie Wahlberg was charged with first-degree arson
In 1991, and at the height of New Kids on the Block's success, Donnie Wahlberg decided to indulge in some good old reckless rock and roll behavior. Unfortunately for the singer, who plays Detective First Grade Daniel Fitzgerald Reagan in "Blue Bloods," it nearly resulted in a 20-year prison sentence.
The drama began when Walhberg decided to pour some vodka on the ninth-floor hallway of Louisville's Seelbach Hotel before adding some fire into the mix. Although such foolishness didn't cause any injury or any significant damage, the star still found himself on a first-degree arson charge. This was later reduced to criminal mischief, and after completing his community service, officials decided to dismiss charges completely.
At the court hearing, Wahlberg expressed remorse for his conduct (via UPI) : "I would like to apologize ... I definitely accept responsibility for my actions in this very unfortunate incident." The multi-talent also agreed to front a series of public service videos warning against the dangers of drink-driving, substance abuse, and, of course, playing with fire.
Eric Barrier spent two weeks in jail
Just weeks after first appearing in "Blue Bloods" as veteran detective Mike Gee in the tenth season of "Blue Bloods," Eric Barrier found himself on the wrong side of the law. In fact, the star, best known for his work as one half of pioneering hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim, ended up spending two weeks in prison.
Barrier's jail time had actually been long overdue. In 2002, he'd pleaded guilty to both resisting arrest and aggravated assault for an incident that had taken place in New Jersey's Ridgefield Park the year previously. But on the advice of his attorney Paul Begrin, a man dubbed "The Baddest Lawyer in the History of Jersey" who's since been convicted of several serious offenses including homicide, the rapper didn't show up for his sentencing and a bench warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.
This only came to light again in 2019 during a questioning from Vermont state police. Barrier was then jailed for two weeks before being released and placed on a year's probation, a significant reduction from the 364 days in prison he'd been sentenced to 17 years earlier. "I'm glad it's over," the New Yorker remarked (via Rolling Stone) as he left the courthouse and headed straight to a reunion gig with his musical partner in crime.
John Ventimiglia was charged with drink-driving
John Ventimiglia may have stood for law and order as the New York City Police's Chief of Department Dino Arbogast in the early seasons of "Blue Bloods." But it's fair to say that the actor hasn't been quite as upstanding in real life.
In 2006, Ventimiglia was charged with several offenses including drug possession and drunk-driving after he was spotted driving erratically on the streets of Brooklyn by police. Not only did the actor test well above the legal limit when stopped by police, a zip-lock bag in his possession was discovered to have cocaine residue. The New Yorker was later given a $500 fine and a 90-day suspension of his license, although thanks to a plea deal, his drug charge was dropped.
This wasn't the first time that Ventimiglia found himself in legal trouble, either. Five years earlier, the star was sued by "The Brown Bunny" director Vincent Gallo for assault and battery with the New York Supreme Court ruling in favor of the provocative director.
Vanessa Ray struggled with alcohol issues
During a candid 2022 appearance on "Women on Top," a podcast hosted by her former "Pretty Little Liars" castmate Tammin Sursok, Vanessa Ray revealed that she'd once had a problem with alcohol which only started when she landed a role on "Blue Bloods."
Ray, who plays Jamie's officer wife Eddie Janko-Reagan in the hit procedural, previously consumed no more than three drinks a year. But with far more time on her hands now that she was no longer busy looking for work, the actor started partying a little too hard. And the fact that she was living apart from her husband didn't help matters, either.
Ray opened up about everything from the impact that her alcohol intake had on her marriage to the time she ended up in floods of tears after being denied service at one particular bar. After starting to drink pretty much every day, the star decided it was about time to get some help. But she still gives herself a hard time over how long it took for her to make this move.
Jennifer Esposito's bakery was sued for $43 million
In 2012, Detective 1st Grade Jackie Curatola actor Jennifer Esposito opened up a gluten-free bakery on East 10th Street in New York after being diagnosed with celiac disease. Unfortunately, within just four years, Jennifer's Way found itself at the center of a $43 million lawsuit.
Esposito, who claims that she left "Blue Bloods" because she was pushed out due to her condition, was accused by her investors — including then-husband Louis Dowler — of bringing the company into disrepute. Not only did she allegedly redirect online customers to her own official website, but according to court documents (via Fox News), she "promoted and instilled a groundless and downright false sense of fear that the very same products with the same recipes, coming from the same facility, that she once stood behind, are now unsafe to consume."
Unsurprisingly, Esposito, now wed to Jesper Vesterstrøm, had already filed for divorce by this point. And to make things even more dramatic, the actor was then accused of skipping town for a new life in Denmark around the same time, too. But she soon set the record straight, posting on Facebook, "Sadly the only scandal here is that you don't do any research to what you're writing and call yourself 'news.' I'd actually love a vacation at the moment but am in my bakery where I usually am, baking as I do for the people of this community."
Tom Selleck was accused of being homophobic
In 1991, Tom Selleck sued Globe International for $20 million after its tabloid magazine The Globe failed to print a retraction for an article which insinuated that the future "Blue Bloods" star was closeted. The actor may have won the case, but he also lost many of his gay followers for what was perceived to be a slight.
Selleck insisted to Entertainment Weekly that the lawsuit wasn't motivated by any homophobic fears. He said, "I thought suing the tabloid was right. I didn't think in terms of giving them more publicity. There is a very important issue here about how people lie. If truth and justice can still be used in the same sentence — and I think they still can — then this thing will work itself out just fine."
But the actor, who went on to play gay in 1997 comedy "In and Out," didn't do himself any favors when the subject came up in a 2009 interview with CBS News. He said, "It has nothing to do with being gay. It has to do with ... you made a choice in your life and you're married, and it would turn your life into a fraud." The Village Voice was particularly scathing, writing in response, "Note to all celebs announcing their straightness: Sexuality isn't a choice!"
Lorraine Brocco was involved in bitter custody battle with Harvey Keitel
It's fair to say that Lorraine Bracco and Harvey Keitel didn't end their relationship amicably. In fact, after splitting up in 1992, the actors spent most of the decade in a bitter custody battle over their daughter Stella which took mudslinging to new heights.
Both parties hurled accusations of drug abuse at each other. Then after discovering that Bracco's new husband Edward James Olmos had previously faced an allegation of molesting a 14-year-old girl — something he spuriously denied despite paying her family $150,000 — Keitel claimed that the pair had attempted a cover-up.
Bracco, who played Mayor Margaret Dutton for five episodes of "Blue Bloods," managed to maintain custody, and Harvey Keitel became one of many celebrities who lost his custody battle. But the lengthy court battle — which reportedly cost her $2 million — ultimately led her to bankruptcy at the turn of the century and severely impacted her mental health. In an interview with The Ledger, she said, "David Chase says depression is anger not dealt with. I think I was very angry with Harvey over the custody battle. I just didn't know where to go with it."
Isaiah Stokes was charged with murder
In 2021, Isaiah Stokes, who played two separate characters three years apart on "Blue Bloods," was arrested for the homicide of a New York man named Tyrone Jones. The actor, who first appeared as a perp in the procedural in 2012 before returning in 2015 as a gang leader, was subsequently charged with second degree murder and two second degree criminal weapon possession counts.
In a press statement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said (via USA Today), "The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting. Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."
Stokes is still awaiting trial having spent the subsequent three years at Rikers Island. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the actor protested his innocence and held out hope that he'd follow in the footsteps of other wrongly imprisoned figures: "I'm not the first person to be in this predicament. When I think about my situation, I think about Snoop Dogg. He's been charged with murder, he got off and had a beautiful career. I think about Nelson Mandela. I think about Lil Boosie. He was charged with capital murder and he made it out of that situation. And now he's back to being successful." The star also blamed "ineffective counsel" for the lengthy delay.
Whoopi Goldberg was a functioning drug addict
"Blue Bloods" might not be the first thing you associate with Hollywood legend Whoopi Goldberg. But the Academy Award winner did appear on the crime procedural for three episodes across the second half of the 2010s as city council speaker Regina Thomas. While she may have played an upstanding member of society in the show, the actor's early years were plagued by substance abuse issues.
In fact, during a 2009 interview with The Telegraph, Goldberg revealed that she was once a heroin addict: "I was young, homeless and addicted to heroin. I dropped out of high school and into drugs. Simple as that. I was a child of the '60s so I ingested as many mind-altering substances as I could. It was a rite of passage. And when I got clean I was convinced I wanted to be an actor."
This isn't the only time that Goldberg has spoken about her dark past. While discussing the troubled Charlie Sheen's decision to keep filming "Two and a Half Men" instead of heading for rehab, Goldberg told "The View" panel (via Entertainment Weekly) that she could relate: "Having been a drug addict, I feel I can say this ... I was a functioning drug addict, I showed up for work because I knew a lot of people would be out of work and I wouldn't get a check that I needed to buy my drugs."
Lou Diamond Phillips was charged with domestic battery
Lou Diamond Phillips' reputation was undoubtedly tarnished in 2006 when he pleaded no contest to a domestic battery charge involving his future wife Yvonne Boismier. The actor, who appeared in four episodes of "Blue Bloods" as drug cartel leader Luis Delgado, was subsequently sentenced to 200 hours of community service and a year's domestic violence counseling.
"He's going to abide by the court's decision," spokesperson Eddie Michaels said (via Sun Journal) about Phillips who's said to have dragged Boismier around their shared home, injuring both of her knees in the process. This wasn't the last time that the Golden Globe nominee would find himself in trouble with the law, though.
In 2017, Phillips was charged with reckless driving after a bizarre incident in which he approached a police officer for directions while under the influence. The "La Bamba" star was subsequently given a two-year probation sentence and ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring level device, refrain from visiting any drinking establishments, and attend a DWI education program.
Method Man pleaded guilty to tax evasion
Turns out that Eric B. isn't the only hip-hop legend to have graced "Blue Bloods." Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man also popped up in the police procedural on three occasions as gang leader Mario Hunt. And like his fellow moonlighting rapper, the man born Clifford Smith Jr. has also had his fair share of troubles with the law in real life.
In 2007, Method Man was charged with various drug offenses after a significant amount of marijuana was found in his vehicle in New York. As part of his plea agreement, the star was essentially ordered to teach the younger generation that "drugs are bad, mkay" via the method of beats and rhymes. But his most serious crime, and one that could have landed him some major jail time, was discovered two years later.
Yes, after failing to pay the correct income tax between 2004 and 2007, Method Man was charged with tax evasion. After pleading guilty to the offense, the Grammy Award winner was sentenced to a fine of $106,000 and a conditional discharge. Daniel Donovan, a Richmond County District Attorney, said (via BBC News), "Whether you are a celebrity or an average Joe, you will be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted."
Stacy Keach spent six months in prison for drug smuggling
Stacy Keach appeared in three episodes of "Blue Bloods" as Archbishop Kevin Kearns. Ironically, the Hollywood veteran had forged a strong connection with God himself several decades earlier, albeit in the most unlikely of circumstances.
Indeed, in the mid-1980s, Keach was sentenced to a six-month stint in Reading Prison after he was caught smuggling 1.3 ounces of cocaine into Britain at Heathrow Airport via two cans of shaving foam. Although the actor would later describe this period as the low point of his life, it was also responsible for helping him to get clean and rediscover his faith: "I was always a Christian," he told The Washington Post after his release. "But whenever you experience that kind of
shock and trauma, it brings you to your knees."
In an interview with Fox News, Keach further acknowledged that his time behind bars served him well: "I think subconsciously I was hoping to get caught. I really think it was such a stupid move, I really believe that. As it turns out, looking back, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It saved my life actually."
Michael Imperioli abused cocaine
Michael Imperioli will perhaps always be best known for playing Tony's drug-addicted protege Christopher Moltisanti in "The Sopranos." And the actor, who also showed up in three episodes of "Blue Bloods" as New York Attorney General Robert Lewis, didn't have to dig too deep to inhabit the character's state of mind.
In 2023, Imperioli admitted to The Times that he, too, had once had a substance abuse problem, albeit with cocaine rather than heroin. He explained, "I spent my twenties just trying to have a career, and when finally it happened, I was married, kids, all that stuff, and had satisfying work. But I was also abusing drugs and alcohol to a point where it felt destructive."
Imperioli insisted that he never let his drug habit affect his work and that he eventually got clean after going on a journey of self-discovery: "I investigated a lot of different spiritual paths, some interesting, some weird. But with Buddhism, it clicked. So did Buddhism take me out of the abusive stuff? Yes, but it was also a desire to find something that regenerates your creativity and the way you engage with the world, whereas drug and alcohol abuse diminishes it."