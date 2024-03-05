Dark Secrets The Cast Of Blue Bloods Tried To Hide

It might not get as many column inches as prestige TV crime shows such as "True Detective," "The Americans," and "Ozark," but the CBS hit "Blue Bloods" was undoubtedly one of the most popular procedurals to hit our screens in the 2010s, regularly pulling in more than 10 million viewers. And in an era when shows are being canceled left, right, and center, there's something impressive about one that's managed to make it all the way to 14 seasons. By the time its finale airs in 2024, it will have run for a staggering total of 293 episodes.

Of course, many of its key cast members have brought just as much drama off screen. From arson charges and alcohol issues to prison stints and bitter splits, here's a look at ten dark secrets that the men and women of the fictionalized New York City Police Department would rather you turn a blind eye to.