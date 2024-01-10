Blue Bloods Cast Members Who Left The Show: Where Are They Now?

There have been plenty of cop shows, but "Blue Bloods" put their unique spin on a classic police procedural. With a cast that includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Will Estes, it's no wonder the show became successful, landing "Friday's #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama on television," as touted by CBS. The series has been on air for over ten years, and throughout each season, fans have witnessed some of their favorite actors come and go. But for those who have left the show, where have they gone?

A TV show's fate often hangs on its cast, and let's just say "Blue Bloods" hit the jackpot. Selleck even gushed about his coworkers in 2020 to Parade, sharing, "We have a family of actors that actually like each other, as well as a family of characters. I love these people. They're all terrific actors and they're all good people." But while they may be family, not every cast member on "Blue Bloods" sticks around for the long haul

While they may be family, not every cast member on "Blue Bloods" sticks around for the long haul. Some were killed off, some were ready to move on to a new project, and some may have gotten fired. Whatever the reason behind their departure was, it has still left many fans wondering what the actors who have left the show have been up to since.