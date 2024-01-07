Here's What Happened To Marlene Lawston After Her Blue Bloods Exit

"Blue Bloods" has been on the air for over a decade, but despite its small screen success, it's faced some major hurdles. For example, financial drama behind the scenes nearly killed the series in 2023. The show's cast and producers actually had to agree to a 25% pay cut, per The Hollywood Reporter, in order to greenlight the show's final two-part season (that'll be season 14, for anyone counting).

"Blue Bloods" has been a hit thanks in large part to its character-driven nature, with fans deeply invested in its various storylines. Interestingly, though, the tight-knit cast (which also includes Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan) was originally slightly different. There's actually a fun bit of "Blue Bloods" trivia that fans may not know — when the show first premiered in 2010, Nicky Reagan-Boyle wasn't played by Sami Gayle. Rather, when Nicky made her debut in the show's inaugural episode, she was portrayed by Marlene Lawston.

Lawston, then 12 years old, had just four prior credits to her name. Nevertheless, she was a real up-and-comer, with appearances on "Law & Order" and in the 2007 Steve Carell film "Dan in Real Life." However, she suddenly disappeared from the series, leaving some viewers confused. "Could they really not find a closer lookalike actor?" mused one critic on Reddit. So what caused the abrupt departure? Here's what happened with Marlene Lawston after her "Blue Bloods" exit.