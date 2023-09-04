What Is Amy Carlson Doing Now After Her Exit From Blue Bloods?

Amy Carlson played Linda Reagan on "Blue Bloods" for the show's first seven seasons — including the pilot episode — but was unceremoniously written off the series in 2017. Her character, an ER nurse who was the wife of Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan, was given an off-screen death that was explained as an on-duty helicopter crash in Season 8. Many fans were upset with how Carlson's character was not given a proper sendoff. "I know the audience is grieving her loss too," Wahlberg told Entertainment Weekly in 2017, while urging fans to give the full season a chance.

It was not Carlson's choice to leave the CBS series, as the network did not offer another contract after her initial seven-year agreement expired. "No, I was not invited [for Season 8], it didn't happen," she told Deadline in 2017. Even she had misgivings at how Linda's death was handled. "I feel badly that she dies the way she dies ... I wouldn't have done that," the actor said after seeing the jarring way her character's demise was explained. Although Linda was a tertiary character on "Blue Bloods," Carlson believed she was integral to the show. "I think that Linda and Danny's relationship was really touching and grounding," she told Deadline.

While she appeared on "Blue Bloods," Carlson worked on multiple movies. She continued to appear in films after leaving the series, although in lower-profile projects. That included playing a music executive — an industry she had real-life experience in.