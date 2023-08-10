Why Sami Gayle Really Left Her Role As Nicky Reagan On Blue Bloods

When Sami Gayle left "Blue Bloods," she completely disrupted the beloved Reagan family dynamic. But at least she had a great reason! Technically, "Blue Bloods" is an ensemble cast, but no one would really blame you for loving Tom Selleck's character above all else. As the Reagan family patriarch, his character was basically set up to influence every main character. That doesn't mean that his onscreen kids don't pull their weight, and Gayle certainly does in the role of Selleck's spitfire daughter, Nicky Reagan-Boyle.

Like much of the main cast, Gayle started on the show in 2010, with 2020 marking her 10th consecutive season. If she'd followed the path so many actors who came before her have taken, she probably could've used her time on the show to negotiate a more favorable contract, guaranteeing more screen time, pay, and other perks. However, given that Gayle's rarely appeared on the show over the past few years, she obviously wasn't interested in contributing in a greater capacity. Of course, Gayle is far from the only "Blue Bloods" actor who didn't survive into 2023 — at least as a main character. According to Cinema Blend, the CBS drama has lost Amy Carlson, David Ramsey, Jennifer Esposito, and Nick Turturro. But here's why Gayle left.