Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari's Medical Condition Explained

Some fans may know Tristan Thompson as Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend, while others may recognize him as an NBA star. What some people don't know about the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward is that he is actually the oldest of four brothers. When his mother, Andrea Brooks, died unexpectedly in January 2023, Thompson took on a bigger role within the family. "For me, as the older brother and kind of the pioneer of the family, I think it's just my job to be able to provide and do whatever it takes," he said, according to the NBA.

Thompson's younger brother, Amari, 17, was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndromewhen he was just one year old. Over the years, Amari has required round-the-clock care because he is wheelchair-bound and his big brother has been a major part of his support system. In fact, Thompson even joined forces with the Epilepsy Foundation as a way to raise awareness for the disease. "My little brother has epilepsy, so this has always been a cause that is close to my heart. I've seen the hardships Amari goes through," he said in March 2022, per the Daily Mail. "I want to make a difference and help in any way that I can for all those living with epilepsy," he added.