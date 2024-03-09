Tristan Thompson's Brother Amari's Medical Condition Explained
Some fans may know Tristan Thompson as Khloe Kardashian's on-again, off-again boyfriend, while others may recognize him as an NBA star. What some people don't know about the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward is that he is actually the oldest of four brothers. When his mother, Andrea Brooks, died unexpectedly in January 2023, Thompson took on a bigger role within the family. "For me, as the older brother and kind of the pioneer of the family, I think it's just my job to be able to provide and do whatever it takes," he said, according to the NBA.
Thompson's younger brother, Amari, 17, was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndromewhen he was just one year old. Over the years, Amari has required round-the-clock care because he is wheelchair-bound and his big brother has been a major part of his support system. In fact, Thompson even joined forces with the Epilepsy Foundation as a way to raise awareness for the disease. "My little brother has epilepsy, so this has always been a cause that is close to my heart. I've seen the hardships Amari goes through," he said in March 2022, per the Daily Mail. "I want to make a difference and help in any way that I can for all those living with epilepsy," he added.
What is Lennox-Gastaut syndrome?
Lennox-Gastaut syndrome affects upwards of one million people in the world, but the specific diagnosis only accounts for 3 to 4% of cases of epilepsy, according to Medline Plus. The condition is marked by frequent seizures, usually tonic or atonic. "Some affected children develop additional neurological abnormalities and behavioral problems. Many are also slow to develop motor skills such as sitting and crawling. As a result of their seizures and intellectual disability, most people with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome require help with daily activities," Medline Plus reports. As for what causes LGS, the Epilepsy Foundation states that there are a number of possible factors, including autoimmune disorders and genetics. There is no cure for the condition, which has a mortality rate of 5%.
Despite Amari's health struggles, his family is very supportive of him. It's no secret that he has been a constant in Tristan Thompson's life since he was very young — and Thompson doesn't hide the love he holds in his heart for Amari, either. "Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy," the basketball star captioned an Instagram post in July 2023.
Tristan Thompson filed to become Amari's legal guardian
Following the tragic loss of Tristan Thompson's mom Andrea, he took on the sole responsibility of caring for Amari. According to People, Thompson was granted temporary custody of Amari following Andrea Brooks' death. Court documents revealed that Thompson was given "all powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have." Flash forward to February 2024, and Thompson filed paperwork to become his little brother's permanent legal guardian.
In court documents obtained by ET, Thompson claimed that the father that he and Amari share hasn't been in the picture since 2014. "My only contact with Trevor Thompson in the past nine years was a brief interaction when he appeared at my mother's funeral. I have no knowledge of his current or recent whereabouts," Thompson said in the legal docs. If the court approves the move, Thompson would be responsible for his younger brother's finances and healthcare. The only possible snag is that Amari is a Canadian citizen. "[I want] to ensure that Amari continues to have a happy and fulfilling life and to provide him with the best care possible," Thompson said in the court documents, firmly stating that Amari doesn't have anyone in Canada that can properly care for him.