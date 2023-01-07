Tristan Thompson Is Mourning The Tragic Loss Of His Mom, Andrea

Before his mother's tragic death, Tristan and Andrea Thompson shared a close relationship. In a 2016 interview with the NBA, the talented athlete gave insight into how their tight bond transcended distance. "Even though I don't live at home and I'm four hours away from home, I talk to my mom every day — ask how the kids are doing, ask how she's doing, too," he explained. "Everyone knows that my mom is very dedicated to taking care of her sons, but at the same time, you need to make sure that she's okay."

Thompson's adoration for his mother has also been highlighted across his social media accounts. For Mother's Day 2020, the young athlete wrote on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day, Mommy! One day isn't enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers." He went on to end his heartwarming post by expressing how lucky he was to have been "chosen" to be her son. "Not all superheroes wear capes," he added. Lastly, on December 23, Thompson referred back to his mother's life teachings while giving back to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles. "A reminder my mom always told me, 'when you're blessed, bless others,'" he wrote on Instagram.