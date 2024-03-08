Anne Hathaway's Stunning Transformation

Anne Hathaway has been a regular fixture on screens big and small for more than two decades. Her first movie role — Mia in "The Princess Diaries" opposite Julie Andrews — is still one of her most beloved performances. Hathaway was barely older than the teenage princess she portrayed in the coming-of-age rom-com in real life, so she has grown up in front of her fans.

The Oscar-winner, now a wife and mom, has played more iconic characters who stood the test of time. The titular princess in "Ella Enchanted," Fantine in the Academy Award-winning musical "Les Misérables," and the White Queen in "Alice in Wonderland" are just a few. But her portrayal of Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada" made her the movie star she is today. Throughout her career, the actor has embraced many different styles and had several on-screen transformations — her weight loss and pixie cut she got to play Fantine made headlines for years.

Of course, not every moment of Hathaway's public life has been smooth sailing and she's had to deal with criticism. However, she's always come through it gracefully. Some of Hathaway's long-time fans might feel like they've experienced her career's ups and downs in real time. But for those needing a refresher, let's look at the actor's stunning transformation.