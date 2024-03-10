The Personal Issues That Nearly Caused Dan + Shay To Split

It seems inevitable that groups of musicians or bands will break up — and many have for petty reasons. From Blink-182 to The Eagles, it's a tale as old as time. So, it's not surprising that the duo Dan + Shay almost went through a similar experience.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney first met over a decade ago, in 2012, in Nashville, Tennessee. The two crossed paths at a house party and clicked over their love for music, and it wasn't long before they started writing with each other. Not long after, Smyers and Mooney saw some success with their single, "19 You + Me." After the single's success, the duo's music career grew as they worked with famed musicians, including Justin Bieber and the Rascal Flatts. Not only did their music career flourish, but so did their friendship.

Speaking of their closeness with People, Mooney became vulnerable about his friendship with Smyers. He shared, "It's turned into more of a brother situation. We're family at this point. We work so well together because, in the best of ways, we couldn't be more opposite human beings," he continued, "I'm a pretty optimistic guy, but I'm all over the place. Dan's a realist and he keeps me grounded. I make Dan have a little more fun than he normally would." From their success to their relationship, everything about Dan + Shay seemed perfect, but the reality is that there were personal issues that nearly caused the duo to split.