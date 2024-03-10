Strange Things About Chelsea And Cole DeBoer's Marriage

When it comes to the various couples who have appeared on "Teen Mom 2" there is a lot of drama and even some cheating involved, but Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's relationship was like a breath of fresh air. It was so clear that they were madly in love with each other, and they easily became fan favorites. But you might be shocked to learn that there have been several strange moments in their marriage.

Fans of the hit reality show have been following Chelsea and Cole's love story for years. They met at a gas station in 2014 and a year after the couple started dating, Cole popped the question to Chelsea after obtaining her daughter Aubree's permission. In 2016, the "16 and Pregnant" alum revealed on Instagram that she and Cole were adding a new addition to the family. Later that same year, the happy couple tied the knot. We've watched their relationship evolve on "Teen Mom 2" as they welcomed two more children together.

In 2023, on their seventh anniversary, Chelsea shared a sweet post dedicated to Cole. She wrote, "Happy anniversary my love. Proud of everything we have accomplished and proud of everything to come. I LOVE YOU @coledeboer." On the outside, Cole and Chelsea's relationship seems picture-perfect, but while there have been a lot of great moments over the years, there are plenty of odd things to consider too.