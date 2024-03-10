Strange Things About Chelsea And Cole DeBoer's Marriage
When it comes to the various couples who have appeared on "Teen Mom 2" there is a lot of drama and even some cheating involved, but Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's relationship was like a breath of fresh air. It was so clear that they were madly in love with each other, and they easily became fan favorites. But you might be shocked to learn that there have been several strange moments in their marriage.
Fans of the hit reality show have been following Chelsea and Cole's love story for years. They met at a gas station in 2014 and a year after the couple started dating, Cole popped the question to Chelsea after obtaining her daughter Aubree's permission. In 2016, the "16 and Pregnant" alum revealed on Instagram that she and Cole were adding a new addition to the family. Later that same year, the happy couple tied the knot. We've watched their relationship evolve on "Teen Mom 2" as they welcomed two more children together.
In 2023, on their seventh anniversary, Chelsea shared a sweet post dedicated to Cole. She wrote, "Happy anniversary my love. Proud of everything we have accomplished and proud of everything to come. I LOVE YOU @coledeboer." On the outside, Cole and Chelsea's relationship seems picture-perfect, but while there have been a lot of great moments over the years, there are plenty of odd things to consider too.
Cole DeBoer was caught without his wedding ring
Cole and Chelsea DeBoer's relationship often looks like an absolute fairytale, but it wouldn't be the first time a couple in the public eye who seemed to be head over heels for each other has called it quits, shocking the people who have followed them for years. Fans of the "Teen Mom 2" stars were concerned that they were heading for a divorce when Cole was seen without his wedding ring.
In 2017, Cole shared a photo of him holding his and Chelsea's then-newborn, Watson Cole. But people weren't commenting their congratulations or saying how cute he was. Instead, they were discussing how it looked like Cole wasn't wearing his wedding ring. Many found it strange that Cole wouldn't be wearing his band and quickly called him out on the missing piece of jewelry.
One user wrote, "Not wearing a wedding ring — boo." But, before things could get too out of control, the reality star made it known he was still happily married. Cole replied in the comments, "I actually am wearing my ring. It's just a silicone ring I wear for work that is copper colored." So, although it might have been weird to see him without a ring, it turns out it was just the band's color.
Chelsea and Cole were embroiled in an ugly lawsuit
Super-rich HGTV stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer faced some legal troubles in 2020. According to The U.S. Sun, a consulting company, Envy, sued the former "Teen Mom 2" stars alongside their companies Down Home DeBoer, Aubree Says, Dakota Ln LLC, and DeBoer Holding Company, for $4 million, asserting that they withheld earnings from various social media promotions. The DeBoers countersued, claiming Envy owed them $150,000. Chelsea alleged in the documents: "Envy had been receiving significant amounts of money from the brands which it never paid out to Cole or me."
In the couple's filing, they also requested that certain financial and personal information remain sealed. The filing stated, "Defendants seek to shield this information from public disclosure as it is highly confidential and competitively valuable information that is not available to the public and can negatively impact Defendants' ability to conduct business." In July 2023, Envy fought back to make the records public, per The U.S. Sun. At the time of writing, it seems the lawsuit may still be ongoing, but there have not been any major updates since the response from Envy.
Cole got drunk the first time he met Chelsea's dad
Meeting your significant other's parents can be intimidating. It certainly seemed like it was for super-busy working father Cole DeBoer, but he took the edge off by getting plastered. Fans of "Teen Mom 2" know that Chelsea DeBoer's dad, Randy, is an important part of her life. So, of course, Cole had to get his approval, but their first meeting likely didn't go how he intended.
According to Fame 10, Randy revealed on a podcast that Cole got really drunk during their first meeting. The trio was having fun at a local bar, and they gradually became more intoxicated. This isn't an ideal first impression, but Randy didn't hold it against Cole, reasoning, "I think he was just kind of nervous. You know he got kind of drunk, but the drunker he got the nicer he was to her so I figured, that's a pretty good test instead of being an a**."
The drunken first impression didn't steer Randy away from Cole, and when he asked Chelsea to marry him, her father was thrilled about it. He enthused on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Prince Charming > toad Ready to add another #soninlaw Lesson to you all: #DoNotSettleForLessThanYouDeserve Congrats @ChelseaHouska & Cole." So, despite the somewhat rocky start, Chelsea and Cole's relationship is Randy-approved.