The Wild Rumors About Diddy And Meek Mill's Relationship Explained
A lawsuit slung at Diddy has set the rumor mill into overdrive regarding his relationship with Meek Mill. Filed in February 2024, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is chasing Diddy for a cool $30 million. Why? Jones claims the Bad Boy bigwig had previously made some rather unwelcome advances, including groping and other unwanted sexual overtures.
One specific portion of the 73-page complaint had fans in a frenzy. According to Page Six, the document read, "Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper [REDACTED], R&B singer [REDACTED], and Stevie J." Later on, the lawsuit describes the unnamed pair as the "Philly rapper who dated Nicki Minaj and singer who performed at Super Bowl." Meek famously dated and broke up with Nicki Minaj in 2016, and fans were quick to connect the dots. They also believed the singer was Usher, who had recently performed at the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show. Meanwhile, Diddy staunchly denied the claims made by Jones. "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," his lawyer told TMZ in February 2024.
The internet ran with the unfounded claims after the lawsuit was made public. "So P Diddy was having sex with Meek Mill and Usher?" controversial internet figure Andrew Tate tweeted. Meek took to X, formerly Twitter, to refute the claims. "No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity," he tweeted. Following the buzz, the Philly native unleashed a flurry of tweets.
Meek Mill beefs with DJ Akademiks over Diddy rumors
As the salacious rumors circulated about Meek Mill and Diddy, the "Dreams and Nightmares" artist stayed active on social media. One person he took exception with was DJ Akademiks, who read the Lil Rod lawsuit during a YouTube livestream and played up the part about the "Philly rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." Meek responded, telling Akademiks to "stop playing with [his] name" and seemingly threatening the internet personality.
At one point, Meek asked fans to send him Akademiks' address. That led the well-known online troublemaker to claim the rapper had snitched. "I think ... Meek Mill done sent the cops to my house," Akademiks said during his YouTube livestream (via XXL). "He got the police outside my f**king house," Akademiks added. The "Off the Record" podcast host also said he did not believe the rumors about Meek and Diddy were true. "Honestly I dont even think Meek gay..but its weird asf he got on Elon Musk twitter to blame me for what a lawsuit said and promote a song lol," he later tweeted.
Afterward, Meek claimed he was being targeted. "The 2 things they say ... we snitching or we gay ... The goal is to disrupt the hip hop community," he tweeted. Days later, Meek was in a car crash that some believed involved foul play.
Why fans believed Diddy was behind Meek Mill's car accident
Meek Mill sparked concern among fans when he posted a photo from a car accident he was in on March 2, 2014. "God telling don't crash out for the bustas ... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh," he wrote in his Instagram Stories, as noted by Complex. To alleviate concern, the "SHAQ & KOBE" rapper took to X to let fans know he was alright following the wreck. "Stop asking me if I'm straight I'm just gonna play it raw how the world is ... I'm blessed I'm okay," Meek tweeted. The phrasing of the tweet had X users clowning Meek in the replies about his rumored romance with Diddy.
The accident also had fans theorizing that foul play was involved, which stemmed from a report dating back to November 2023. After Diddy and his ex Cassie split up, she came forward with multiple accusations against the famed producer. According to Cassie, her fling with Kid Cudi came to a dramatic end when Diddy had the "Day N' Nite" artist's car blown up out of jealousy.
The timing of Meek's accident made some fans believe that Diddy was the culprit behind the incident. "The whole brake pedal came off? Didn't Diddy blow up Kid Cudi car? He tryna get Meek outta there," one X user tweeted. "Meek Mill was tweeting every 30 minutes the other day ... Brake Pedals just don't slip off?" another wrote.