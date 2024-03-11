The Wild Rumors About Diddy And Meek Mill's Relationship Explained

A lawsuit slung at Diddy has set the rumor mill into overdrive regarding his relationship with Meek Mill. Filed in February 2024, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is chasing Diddy for a cool $30 million. Why? Jones claims the Bad Boy bigwig had previously made some rather unwelcome advances, including groping and other unwanted sexual overtures.

One specific portion of the 73-page complaint had fans in a frenzy. According to Page Six, the document read, "Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper [REDACTED], R&B singer [REDACTED], and Stevie J." Later on, the lawsuit describes the unnamed pair as the "Philly rapper who dated Nicki Minaj and singer who performed at Super Bowl." Meek famously dated and broke up with Nicki Minaj in 2016, and fans were quick to connect the dots. They also believed the singer was Usher, who had recently performed at the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show. Meanwhile, Diddy staunchly denied the claims made by Jones. "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," his lawyer told TMZ in February 2024.

The internet ran with the unfounded claims after the lawsuit was made public. "So P Diddy was having sex with Meek Mill and Usher?" controversial internet figure Andrew Tate tweeted. Meek took to X, formerly Twitter, to refute the claims. "No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity," he tweeted. Following the buzz, the Philly native unleashed a flurry of tweets.