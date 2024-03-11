The Tragic Truth About Hunter Schafer

This article contains mentions of mental health struggles and drug use.

Just a few years ago, if you said "Hunter Schafer," no one would have bat an eye. But when the HBO series "Euphoria" was released in 2019, it catapulted the entire cast into superstardom, including Schafer, whose life changed drastically after taking on the role of Jules — one she nearly turned down. The show continued to get bigger with Season 2, and Schafer could have never predicted this would have happened to her. She told Elle in 2023, "It was a huge adjustment, for sure. Nobody really knew if the show was going to hit like that, you know? It's strange, because I thought it would kind of level off after Season 1, but Season 2 felt like it doubled in size."

Despite there being two seasons of "Euphoria," Schafer's popularity has not died down. In 2023, she starred in the "Hunger Games" spin-off, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." But more than just her acting, people have become obsessed with all things Schafer. From her incredible fashion choices to modeling, everything she does is fawned over by fans, and she doesn't plan on limiting herself. She told Harper's Bazaar, "I'm not attached to one career. I want to do everything. I'm really lucky that I have space and resources to just ... try new s*** and see if it sticks." Schafer seems unstoppable, and while her life may seem glamorous, it hasn't always been like that, as she has had to deal with tragic situations throughout her life.