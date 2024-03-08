Shane Gillis' Most Controversial Trump Impressions

Shane Gillis broke into the mainstream comedy scene amid controversy. He was hired as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in September 2019, and then unceremoniously fired days later when clips surfaced of Gillis using racial slurs while making insensitive jokes on his podcast.

Later that month, Gillis did his first stand-up set since being canned from "SNL" and performed a chunk of material about then-president Donald Trump. "I don't want you to think I'm too pro-Trump," Gillis joked to the crowd at The Stand comedy club in New York, per USA Today. But instead of pumping the breaks after his "SNL" dismissal, the comic delivered more controversial material. "I will say this: Of all the presidents I've been alive for, Trump would definitely be the funniest one to see get shot," Gillis told the crowd.

Trump became a common topic for Gillis on and off-stage. The comedian was excited when he met Trump at a UFC event. "His vibe was just complimenting every single person that came up to him," Gillis recalled on "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" in the summer of 2023. "He'd just say, 'You're doing great. Wow you look great,'" Gillis added.

Perhaps seeing Trump in person helped mimic the former POTUS, as the comedian has honed his Trump impression since his infamous firing. Over four years after being let go, Gillis was invited back on "SNL," but this time as a host. Naturally, he broke out his Trump impersonation for the show.