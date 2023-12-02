Skits On Saturday Night Live That Really Pushed Boundaries

From the very first moments of "Saturday Night Live" in its 1975 NBC debut, viewers recognized it was unlike any other show that had come before. The unbelievably weird opening sketch, in fact, featured "SNL" writer Michael O'Donahue teaching a foreigner (played by John Belushi) to speak English phonetically, via such bizarro phrases as "I would like to feed your fingertips to the wolverines," and "'Hey,' Ned exclaimed, 'let's boil the wolverines.'"

Right from the get-go, "SNL" developed a reputation for edgy, counterculture comedy that slowly wormed its way into the mainstream, eventually becoming a television institution in its own right. And even as the show became ingrained within the culture it continued to mock, every once in a while, the danger and unpredictability that served as the "SNL" hallmark in its early years continued to rear its head with sketches so outrageous viewers couldn't believe they made it onto network television.

For a closer look at some of the more notorious skits on "Saturday Night Live" that really pushed boundaries, read on.