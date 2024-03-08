The Tragedy That Changed Mitch McConnell's Family Forever

Mitch McConnell has been a polarizing figure over his decades-long career. He made enemies on both sides of the governmental aisle and regularly came under fire from politicians and the press alike. Still, many were understandably moved by the family tragedy McConnell suffered in February 2024, which led to the announcement that he was stepping down as leader of the Senate Republican Conference after nearly two decades in the job.

McConnell was under ever-increasing pressure from the GOP to retire ever since his relationship with Donald Trump nosedived when he refused to back 45's claim that President Joe Biden's 2020 election win was the result of voter fraud. Trump issued a scathing takedown of McConnell in February 2021. He called him "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack" in a statement released by his "Save America" PAC. "He will never do what needs to be done or what is right for our Country," Trump claimed.

It took three years, but McConnell finally caved and threw in the towel. "One of life's most underappreciated talents is to know when it's time to move on to life's next chapter," he said in his retirement speech on February 28. "So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate." However, it wasn't Trump who was the driving force behind McConnell's decision. Instead, it was down to the death of his sister-in-law, Angela Chao.