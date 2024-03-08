The Barack Obama Birthplace Conspiracy Explained (& Debunked)

The Barack Obama birthplace conspiracy loomed large during 44's presidency. Despite being repeatedly debunked, it still lingers. At the time of posting, a Google search for "Was Barack Obama born in Africa?" yields over 4.5 million results.

Credence to the conspiracy was supposedly added after a video resurfaced in March 2022 purporting to show Obama telling a crowd he was born in Kenya. "It's true, I'm not an American," he appears to announce. "I was not born in Hawaii. I wasn't born in the United States of America. I come from Kenya." The clip is clearly satirical, as stated in the opening credits, which read "spoof." Plus, its title, "birthers delight," kind of gives the game away.

Per Reuters, the video of Obama is from a speech he made in Turkey — where he obviously did not make those comments. It was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, from an account that's since been suspended. "Yep, truth always comes out," a follower commented, seemingly without even a hint of irony. A user named "Taking USA back" also shared it on the Alt-tech and Alt-right social media platform Gettr. "Here it is.... Share it everywhere. Barry won't mind," they captioned the doctored video.

Nowadays, it's a case of "never let the truth get in the way of a good story," especially when it backs up an unfounded narrative with an agenda. Still, where and how did the Obama birthplace conspiracy begin? And what's it all about?