The Choice Words Barack Obama Reportedly Used To Describe Trump

Former President Barack Obama rarely said anything particularly critical or derogatory of former President Donald Trump in the early days — publicly, at least. That apparently wasn't necessarily the case in more isolated settings. A new book by The Atlantic writer Edward-Isaac Dovere is revealing the juiciest details regarding how Obama really felt about Trump.

Dovere's book, titled "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump," was given a May 25 release date. However, some snippets regarding what's detailed inside emerged prior to the release. As The Guardian detailed, they received an advance copy and detailed how much more open and frank Obama was when talking to advisers and donors about Trump.

Some of the commentary dated back to Trump's first run in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. Other candid opinions emerged throughout Trump's presidency and as Trump ran for reelection against Obama's former vice president, Joe Biden. What was detailed in the book revealed a stark contrast between Obama's typical demeanor and his true feelings when he was feeling less guarded. Keep reading for the full scoop.