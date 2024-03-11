Tragic Details About Rick Harrison

The proliferation of the reality TV genre means that stars can be born out of anything from bounty hunting and ice road trucking to swamp logging and Yukon gold mining. Just take Rick Harrison, for example, who found fame as the co-owner of a Las Vegas pawn shop in one of the History network's biggest and most risqué-titled hits, "Pawn Stars."

Harrison may now get to grace the odd red carpet, cameo in sitcoms, and appear on the New York Times Best-Seller List, not to mention having a bank balance reportedly in the millions. But his unlikely showbiz life hasn't been without its hardships.

From serious health conditions and multiple trips to the divorce courts to the loss of loved ones and family lawsuits, here's a look at the more tragic side of the man who's helped to make the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop one of Sin City's most unlikely tourist attractions.