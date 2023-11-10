Celebs Who Can't Stand Donald Trump Jr.

The following article includes references to sexual abuse and racism.

Thanks to his dad's presidency, Donald Trump Jr. can count some celebrities as friends. When "Bawitdaba" singer Kid Rock struggled to up jump the boogie during a holiday party in 2022, Donald Jr. was there to film his DJing fail. And after British comedian Russell Brand was accused of sexually assaulting four women, Don Jr. was there to share a meme on Instagram. It grouped Brand with WikiLeaks hacker Julian Assange and Andrew Tate, who has been charged with rape and human trafficking. The mugshot Donald Trump posed for after surrendering on racketeering charges in Georgia was included in the meme, too. "One day they'll be coming for you. I don't believe in this much coincidence and neither should you," the eldest Trump son warned his followers in September 2023.

Donald Jr. is quite active on social media and often utilizes it to quickly respond to the many celebrities who criticize his father; for someone who penned a book titled "Triggered," he seems to be easily set off himself. When Oprah Winfrey interviewed Jennifer Lawrence for The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, for example, Lawrence joked about what she'd do if she ever met Donald Sr. "I've got a pretty good speech. And it ends with a martini to the face," she said. Don Jr. quickly came to the defense of the man who infamously once boasted about grabbing women's genitals by tweeting, "I'm pretty sure that's not how it would end..."

But Donald Trump Jr. isn't just the ex-POTUS' white knight; he's done his pops proud by gaining his own group of vocal Hollywood haters.