Prince Harry's U.S. Visa Drama, Explained

Prince Harry may have left the U.K. years ago, but his immigration status is being brought into the spotlight as questions surround his visa application. After announcing they would be stepping back from the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan Markle moved to sunny Los Angeles and haven't looked back since. The couple have been living in America, and Harry has been more than willing to share how much joy the move brought him. In February 2024, the royal even told ABC News he "loves every single day" of his life in the U.S. But now, he must face these new complications if he wants to officially carry on a citizen.

Harry and Meghan's move to the U.S. was much more difficult than just packing up some sentimental items and sending them on a flight to his new home. Every person who obtains a visa has to meet a certain set of requirements and avoid entanglements in any major crimes, as it can get their visa revoked, per Boundless. But, what does this have to do with Prince Harry?

Well, Harry's memoir "Spare" had no shortage of dramatic moments — including one regarding his previous drug use. Harry had admitted that in his life, he's tried cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelics, per The Independent. This confession has caused some complications with his visa, as a lawsuit claims the royal lied in his application.