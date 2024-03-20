The Stunning Transformation Of Carol Burnett From 9 To 90

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carol Burnett first graced American television screens in the 1950s — and never left. A breakout comedy star in the early 1960s, Burnett's fame entered a whole other level when she began hosting her own CBS variety show in 1967. While the network was initially reluctant to air a show hosted by a woman, she persisted. The result was television magic, as she and her iconically talented ensemble cast entertained 30 million viewers each Saturday night on her namesake series, "The Carol Burnett Show." The show ran for 11 hit seasons, propelling Burnett from TV star to TV legend, but there was more to come: starring in movies, more television series, and a shift to dramatic roles.

Along the way, she's won a Grammy, a Tony, multiple Emmys, and so many Golden Globes that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association actually named its excellence in television award for her. In addition to being a Kennedy Center honoree, she's also a recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Award for American Humor, the Television Critics Association's Heritage Award, two Peabody Awards, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

More recently, she experienced a late-in-life spurt of acclaimed television work at an age when most people would be ensconced in a rest home; how many 90-year-olds are there who celebrated that milestone birthday with a highly rated TV special? To find out more about this American comedy legend, read on for a look at the stunning transformation of Carol Burnett from ages 9 to 90.