Why Shane Gillis' Bud Light Partnership Is So Controversial

In perhaps one of the biggest turnabouts in history, Bud Light has tapped comedian Shane Gillis as one of their new brand partners. "Excited to announce partnership with Bud Light #budlightpartner," Gillis gushed in a celebratory Instagram post about the opportunity.

As you may recall, the famous beer brand had a doozy of a year in 2023 when sales nosedived following another strategic brand partnership with none other than transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney, complete with Bud Light cans featuring Mulvaney's face. The campaign featuring Mulvaney was met with a lot of resistance from their conservative customer base — to put it mildly. (Never forget Kid Rock entering into the group chat with a video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light with his semi-automatic rifle.)

Following the PR crisis, Bud Light marketing execs Alissa Heinerscheid and Daniel Blake went on leave. Then, in November 2023, Anheuser-Busch announced that Chief Marketing Officer Benoit Garbe would resign at the end of the calendar year. Still, the company had a lot of work to do to get their sales numbers back to where they were before, and it appears that's where Gillis comes in. Alas, the partnership with Gillis hasn't been without controversy, either.