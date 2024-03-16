What Kim Kardashian's Former Bodyguards Have Said About Her

It was not until 2010 that Kim Kardashian decided to ramp up her security detail, a move sparked by a rather unnerving welcome from a stalker. "I used to not pay so much attention and now I pay really close attention if anyone is following me," Kardashian told CBS's "The Insider" at the time. Since then, Kardashian is rarely seen without bodyguards, and over the years, the hired protection has shared insights into spending time with the reality star.

One of the most well-known former bodyguards of Kardashian is Steve Stanulis, who has often spoken to the press about his time with the SKIMS head honcho and her ex, Kanye West. In May 2016, Stanulis claimed he was fired by West because the rapper thought the bodyguard — who was a former Chippendales dancer — was flirting with Kardashian. "I had no intention on hitting on Kim Kardashian. I am happily married," Stanulis told the Daily Mail.

Four years later, Stanulis was back in the news when he spoke about the power couple while on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in May 2020. The bodyguard made claims about Kardashian and West creating their own press. "There's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront," he said. Stanulis also said the "Flashing Lights" artist laid out absurd rules, such as staying "10 paces back" from the rapper. Another bodyguard of Kardashian's made headlines following her harrowing robbery in Paris.