What Kim Kardashian's Former Bodyguards Have Said About Her
It was not until 2010 that Kim Kardashian decided to ramp up her security detail, a move sparked by a rather unnerving welcome from a stalker. "I used to not pay so much attention and now I pay really close attention if anyone is following me," Kardashian told CBS's "The Insider" at the time. Since then, Kardashian is rarely seen without bodyguards, and over the years, the hired protection has shared insights into spending time with the reality star.
One of the most well-known former bodyguards of Kardashian is Steve Stanulis, who has often spoken to the press about his time with the SKIMS head honcho and her ex, Kanye West. In May 2016, Stanulis claimed he was fired by West because the rapper thought the bodyguard — who was a former Chippendales dancer — was flirting with Kardashian. "I had no intention on hitting on Kim Kardashian. I am happily married," Stanulis told the Daily Mail.
Four years later, Stanulis was back in the news when he spoke about the power couple while on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in May 2020. The bodyguard made claims about Kardashian and West creating their own press. "There's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront," he said. Stanulis also said the "Flashing Lights" artist laid out absurd rules, such as staying "10 paces back" from the rapper. Another bodyguard of Kardashian's made headlines following her harrowing robbery in Paris.
Why Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard promised justice
Kim Kardashian had a close relationship with her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, who was well-known for providing security to the stars. In September 2016, Duvier made headlines when he thwarted a would-be prankster from trying to kiss "The Kardashians" star's famous backside. "My security @PascalDuvier is a G," Kardashian wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the incident. The following month, in October 2016, Kardashian shared a snap on X of her with Duvier seen trailing in the background.
Later that month, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint for millions of dollars worth of jewelry while in Paris. Duvier was at a Paris nightclub protecting Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner at the time. Following the robbery, Duvier said justice would be served. "The events that occurred in Paris was one of the most sickening things I have seen or heard," he told the Daily Mail at the time. "We have tips and leads and we will find you. That I promise you," he added.
Duvier spoke with less bravado when discussing the ordeal in 2017. "I don't like to waste my time on thoughts about 'what if' or 'what could have been if,'" the bodyguard told Fairfax Media. "Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take," he added. At the time, Duvier would not discuss if he was still employed by the Kardashians — more on that later — and he refused to dish any dirt about the famous security assignment, but another former Kardashian bodyguard had theories.
A bodyguard shares dirt on Kim Kardashian's marriage
Following Kim Kardashian's frightening gunpoint robbery, her former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, shoehorned his way into the discussion. He opined that the robbery was an inside job. "When I say inside job, it's either somebody from their camp or somebody from the hotel," he told Australian radio station KIIS 1065 in October 2016 (via the Mirror). "They got into a room when the only security guard was out, and they knew where the jewelry was," Stanulis added. That lone security guard, Pascal Duvier, and his company Protect Security and Balali Investments Inc. were later sued by AIG — Kardashian's insurance company — for negligence to the tune of $6.1 million. In October 2020, it was reported that Duvier and AIG were able to come to a settlement.
Many years after protecting Kardashian and her then-husband, Kanye West, Stanulis had even more info to share about the former couple. According to Stanulis, Kardashian and the "Jesus Walks" artist did not enjoy physical warmth for one another. "I've never seen them snuggly or hold hands or anything romantic," he told The U.S. Sun in December 2022. "I never saw any affection," Stanulis added.
That interview was given as the former bodyguard promoted his documentary titled "15 Days With Kanye" around the festival circuit. Stanulis vowed the documentary would be the last time he would discuss his time working for the rapper, as he told Business Insider in February 2023.