Sketchy Things About Bradley Cooper Everyone Ignores

This article contains mention of substance abuse and addiction.

"'The Hangover' was pretty career-changing. I was 36 when that happened," Bradley Cooper once admitted during an appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls." Though his career took off in 1999, the film is widely regarded as his breakout role, with critics and publications ranking it among the best performances of his career to date. In the years since the comedy film was released, Cooper has enjoyed great success, garnering several accolades and cementing himself as one of Hollywood's most successful actors. Despite his undoubtedly good run, however, Cooper has also had it bad.

Over time, the "A Star is Born" actor has been open about his past struggle with substance abuse in the early 2000s. "I was addicted to cocaine. I was totally depressed," Cooper recalled during an appearance on the "Smartless" podcast. However, after a conversation with actor Will Arnett — who called him out on his erratic behavior — Cooper decided to become sober. "Will took that risk of having that hard conversation with me in, like, July of 2004, and that put me on a path of deciding to change my life. It truly was Will Arnett. He is the reason," the actor explained. Cooper has now been sober for two decades.

But while he was able to let go of his addiction, the actor couldn't shake off his sketchy side.