Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk's Daughter's Name Has A Special Meaning

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk strived to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They were good at it, too. So much so that the Russian supermodel managed to rock lingerie in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at about six months pregnant and hide it even from those running the event. "No one suspected backstage, that's for sure! She looked as beautiful as ever," a source told People in November 2016. The news leaked just days later when an insider spilled the beans to People. "Looking back, some of her outfits were less revealing in the stomach and seeing the news after the show, it made sense."

Cooper and Shayk welcomed a daughter on March 21, 2017. Once again, the news came to light two weeks after the fact; when E! News learned they had named her Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. The girl's unique name inspired plenty of hypotheses. Elle, for example, noted that Lea has Greek roots and means "bringer of good news." On the other hand, De Seine means "From Seine" in French, which could be a reference to the river that runs through Paris.

Indeed, the "Star Is Born" actor lived in France for six months and is known for his love for French, a language he speaks near fluently. But, given Cooper and Shayk's preference for privacy, the true meaning of their daughter's name remained within the realm of speculation until Shayk addressed it years after she gave birth.