Have Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Found Their Way Back To Each Other?
One of Hollywood's sexiest stars, Bradley Cooper knows how to keep fans guessing with his love life. After smoldering as struggling musician Jackson Maine opposite Lady Gaga's Ally Cooper in the 2018 remake of "A Star Is Born," viewers wondered whether the pair's chemistry translated off-screen, too. One year later, romance rumors reached fever pitch when the co-stars performed the film's hit song, "Shallow," together at the Oscars. But, as it turns out, Cooper and Lady Gaga were just friends all along — albeit very close ones. "She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful," Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "When we started working together, I realized, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level.'"
Since the internet went gaga over Cooper and Gaga, the "Nightmare Alley" actor has been linked to another surprising figure: Hillary Clinton's former top aide, Huma Abedin. In July, Page Six spotted Abedin and Cooper grabbing bagels together in the Hamptons. Apparently, the couple's meeting was orchestrated by none other than Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who believed they had a lot in common. "They're both into power and politics and human affairs," a source told the outlet.
But that was a month ago, which means it's time for Cooper to keep us on our toes once again. And the actor did just that by jetting off on vacation with his former flame, Irina Shayk ... in the middle of his supposed romance with Abedin, no less.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have some fun in the sun
As of August, multiple outlets reported that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had gone on a tropical vacation together. The former lovebirds didn't try to keep their vacay under wraps, either — with Shayk posting a carousel of images to Instagram, including one that showed her cuddling up to Cooper. She also documented her feet alongside Cooper's, as they splashed around in the surf with some sharks, and posed in a giant heart drawn in the sand at the beach. Fittingly, Shayk captioned the post with a single red heart.
This latest social media display comes just weeks after the exes reunited at the 2022 Met Gala. Naturally, the getaway sparked just as much rabid interest as Cooper's chemistry with Lady Gaga. "I hope [Bradley and Irina are] back together and will never separate again," one Instagram user wrote in the comments (via Page Six).
But what does this vacation mean for Cooper and Shayk? It's worth noting that the one-time couple, who share daughter Lea De Seine, has always remained amicable, perhaps due to their unorthodox approach to co-parenting. Since splitting, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, even posing for photos at a BAFTA Awards afterparty and hugging in public. Shayk has also praised Cooper's parenting skills, calling him "the most amazing dad." As for Cooper and Abedin's relationship, "it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet," as a source told People.