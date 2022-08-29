Have Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Found Their Way Back To Each Other?

One of Hollywood's sexiest stars, Bradley Cooper knows how to keep fans guessing with his love life. After smoldering as struggling musician Jackson Maine opposite Lady Gaga's Ally Cooper in the 2018 remake of "A Star Is Born," viewers wondered whether the pair's chemistry translated off-screen, too. One year later, romance rumors reached fever pitch when the co-stars performed the film's hit song, "Shallow," together at the Oscars. But, as it turns out, Cooper and Lady Gaga were just friends all along — albeit very close ones. "She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful," Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "When we started working together, I realized, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level.'"

Since the internet went gaga over Cooper and Gaga, the "Nightmare Alley" actor has been linked to another surprising figure: Hillary Clinton's former top aide, Huma Abedin. In July, Page Six spotted Abedin and Cooper grabbing bagels together in the Hamptons. Apparently, the couple's meeting was orchestrated by none other than Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who believed they had a lot in common. "They're both into power and politics and human affairs," a source told the outlet.

But that was a month ago, which means it's time for Cooper to keep us on our toes once again. And the actor did just that by jetting off on vacation with his former flame, Irina Shayk ... in the middle of his supposed romance with Abedin, no less.