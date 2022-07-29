Bradley Cooper And Huma Abedin's Romance Can't Get Off The Rumor Mill
Actor Bradley Cooper has dated a string of high-profile women over the years, but ever since his split from model Irina Shayk, he's been on the market. Mostly. Cooper and Shayk welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in May 2017, and parted ways in 2019. "They'll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent," a source told Us Weekly. "When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there."
Cooper has remained tight-lipped about the breakup, but Shayk implied the former couple is on such good terms that they have an unorthodox approach to co-parenting. "I never understood the term co-parenting," she said, per Elle. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100% a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100% her dad. Co-parenting is parenting." Whether Shayk and Cooper are trick-or-treating together, or hugging on the street, they might just be the most amicable exes ever.
That's not to say that Shayk and Cooper haven't dated other people, though. There was Shayk's Kanye "Ye" West phase, when she kept all of us guessing by stepping out with the rapper for a summer in 2021. More recently, Page Six linked Cooper to Hillary Clinton's former top aide, Huma Abedin, as of July. Apparently, the couple's meeting was orchestrated by none other than Vogue's editor-in-chief. "Anna [Wintour] played matchmaker," a source said. "She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma." It might be new, but the relationship already seems to be heating up.
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin may have bonded at a bagel shop
On July 28, Page Six reported Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin were looking loved-up at a bagel shop in the Hamptons. According to a witness, "They were there before the bagels even arrived. [Huma] was kind of nuzzling [Bradley], they kissed a couple times. She was very loving." Supposed sighting aside, reps for the pair were quick to shoot down the date. "Huma was in upstate [New York] all weekend and abroad immediately before that, so that can't be true," a spokesperson for Abedin said. Cooper's rep added, "They are good friends — this isn't true."
True or not, Cooper and Abedin seem keen to downplay their budding romance. "They are dating but it's not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet," an insider told People. "It's still in the earlier stages." Both Cooper and Abedin previously had children with other partners, so they could be looking to protect their privacy for the sake of their families. Additionally, Abedin is likely familiar with the pitfalls of fame; per The New York Times, she was thrust into the spotlight in 2017 when her ex–husband, congressman Anthony Weiner, was found guilty of sexting an underage girl.
Now, at least, she seems to have found happiness with Cooper. "Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging," a source told People. We'll be on the lookout for more bagel dates in this couple's future.