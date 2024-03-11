Madonna's Rude Question For Concertgoer Blows Up In Her Face

Madonna is no stranger to controversy and scandal. After all, the singer built a career by thumbing her nose at the establishment with outrageous antics and a devil-may-care attitude. Still, Madonna managed to outdo even herself in the shock stakes with an obnoxious question she asked a concertgoer during her March 9 Celebration Tour appearance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

"What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?" she asked an audience member who wasn't up and about dancing to her tunes. "Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that," Madonna said upon realizing they were in a wheelchair. She finally added, "I'm glad you are here."

Another concertgoer captured the mortifying moment on camera, and the video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) quickly went viral, resulting in an outpouring of criticism and scorn from commenters. "Omg, what an absolute disgrace! Shame on her! That's unacceptable!" one user wrote. "Madonna reportedly has a net worth of roughly $850 million. You'd think that would buy her some class, but as we can see, it clearly hasn't. Shame on you @Madonna. Even if the person wasn't handicapped, there are plenty of reasons someone might have to sit down," another scolded.