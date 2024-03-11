Madonna's Rude Question For Concertgoer Blows Up In Her Face
Madonna is no stranger to controversy and scandal. After all, the singer built a career by thumbing her nose at the establishment with outrageous antics and a devil-may-care attitude. Still, Madonna managed to outdo even herself in the shock stakes with an obnoxious question she asked a concertgoer during her March 9 Celebration Tour appearance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.
"What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you getting sitting down?" she asked an audience member who wasn't up and about dancing to her tunes. "Oh, okay. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that," Madonna said upon realizing they were in a wheelchair. She finally added, "I'm glad you are here."
Another concertgoer captured the mortifying moment on camera, and the video clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) quickly went viral, resulting in an outpouring of criticism and scorn from commenters. "Omg, what an absolute disgrace! Shame on her! That's unacceptable!" one user wrote. "Madonna reportedly has a net worth of roughly $850 million. You'd think that would buy her some class, but as we can see, it clearly hasn't. Shame on you @Madonna. Even if the person wasn't handicapped, there are plenty of reasons someone might have to sit down," another scolded.
Madonna's reign of controversy continues
Madonna is used to causing a stir for all the wrong reasons. She's consistently confounded and astounded fans and detractors alike with her saucy stunts. Among Madonna's most head-turning moments is her 2003 onstage three-way smooch with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera while the three were clad in wedding dresses, singing "Like a Virgin" at the MTV Video Music Awards. Then there's the time she launched herself at Drake for an impromptu mid-performance PDA, resulting in one of the most controversial celeb moments in Coachella history.
Drake appeared less than thrilled to be on the receiving end of Madonna's lusty lip lunge. #Dradonna began trending, and the internet exploded with Kissgate memes. "Don't misinterpret my shock!! I got to make out with the queen Madonna and I feel 100 about that forever. Thank you, @madonna," the Canadian rapper insisted on Instagram in an unconvincing post that's since been deleted, per Vanity Fair.
Meanwhile, Madonna's concert question debacle isn't the only controversy she's faced on her ill-fated tour. Per Billboard, two disgruntled fans launched a class action lawsuit against the singer and the concert promotion company Live Nation in January 2024 after three New York performances started more than three hours later than advertised, causing them increased costs to get home at 1am and inconvenience as they "had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day."