Demi Moore's 2024 Oscars Party Dress Is Her Most Daring Look Yet

While the Oscars ceremony itself is the main event when it comes to celebrating the year's biggest and best films, the Vanity Fair afterparty is something to look forward to after a long night of sitting around. This year, Demi Moore slayed in a body-skimming chocolate-colored gown with daring cut-outs in the front held together by gold clasps. Her floor-length satin dress was connected to a thin choker that made its way down her back in the same cut-out pattern as the front. The "Ghost" star showed off her toned arms and shoulders as Moore posed with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis.

Moore showed off more of her stunning figure in a collab Instagram video with her stylist, "Fashion Police" star Brad Goreski. Her chunky gold Chopard earrings glittered as she spun around and blew kisses at the camera. The dress, it turns out, is Versace, and was accompanied by Stuart Weitzman heels. Fans couldn't help gushing over the actor. "Her being 61 and looking like THIS is messing with my brain chemistry," one commented. "Gotta have vampire blood! My god she looks amazing," another wrote. "How is she so beautiful?! Her skin and face are just gorgeous!!!" yet another admirer shared. Of course, Moore is no stranger to showing off some skin — the year prior, she wowed with another Brad Goreski styling.