Demi Moore's 2024 Oscars Party Dress Is Her Most Daring Look Yet
While the Oscars ceremony itself is the main event when it comes to celebrating the year's biggest and best films, the Vanity Fair afterparty is something to look forward to after a long night of sitting around. This year, Demi Moore slayed in a body-skimming chocolate-colored gown with daring cut-outs in the front held together by gold clasps. Her floor-length satin dress was connected to a thin choker that made its way down her back in the same cut-out pattern as the front. The "Ghost" star showed off her toned arms and shoulders as Moore posed with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis.
Moore showed off more of her stunning figure in a collab Instagram video with her stylist, "Fashion Police" star Brad Goreski. Her chunky gold Chopard earrings glittered as she spun around and blew kisses at the camera. The dress, it turns out, is Versace, and was accompanied by Stuart Weitzman heels. Fans couldn't help gushing over the actor. "Her being 61 and looking like THIS is messing with my brain chemistry," one commented. "Gotta have vampire blood! My god she looks amazing," another wrote. "How is she so beautiful?! Her skin and face are just gorgeous!!!" yet another admirer shared. Of course, Moore is no stranger to showing off some skin — the year prior, she wowed with another Brad Goreski styling.
Demi Moore frequently wows with her style
Demi Moore has proven many times over that she can wear anything and look great. Her 2023 Vanity Fair party 'fit was a navy halter-neck Donna Karan gown styled by none other than Brad Goreski. While her dress wasn't as daring as her 2024 look, it still showed off her sleek figure. Moore had a matching feathery shrug draped over her arms and she rocked the super-straight hair she seems to favor. "Oscars party ready," she captioned her Instagram photo.
The "G.I. Jane" star is definitely in her high-fashion era and has been killing it with her look as of late. In January 2024, she transformed herself into a swan with a sequined Balmain gown with a detailing of the black and white bird in the front for the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans." Goreski shared his longtime client's striking poses on Instagram and wrote, "When the swan goes to the Black and White Ball." Moore bedazzled in dangly Cartier earrings that matched her dress.
While she frequently gets dolled up for red-carpet events, her off-camera look is a lot more low-key, and fans may be surprised to see her favorite outfit for just hanging out at home.
Demi Moore is laid-back when it comes to fashion at home
Demi Moore has graced the covers of countless magazines, and in 2019, she opened up about her photo shoots for InStyle over the years. "I think that my style, in some ways, has stayed the same in terms of the concept," she reflected. "I tend to go towards classic with a twist, and I quite love vintage." When she's not dressing up for star-studded events and Moore is taking it easy, she revealed that she's typically in one of her many pairs of overalls. "I am low-maintenance if I do say so myself," she stated.
Entering her 60s is not going to make Moore show less skin, and she isn't afraid to flaunt her figure in her bikini line, Demi Moore x Andie. "It's changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older. We don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy," she told People. Moore was not afraid to be a sexagenarian and shared, "It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."
As for fashion, while she does appreciate a good designer dress, Moore revealed that she's happiest when she's wearing comfy clothes. Perhaps a line of overalls is in the future for the "Flawless" actor.