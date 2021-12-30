Demi Moore Shares The Sweet Way She's Taking It Easy
Demi Moore is spending the holidays with the ones she loves. As fans of the actor know, family is an important aspect of the her life, and she shares three daughters — Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout — with ex Bruce Willis. The couple married in 1987, but ultimately divorced in 2000. Of course, Moore famously married Ashton Kutcher years later, but that too ended in splitsville.
Despite being exes, there doesn't seem to be a lot of love lost between Moore and Willis, who frequently hang out together with their kids. The same year they divorced, Willis sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, where he shared he still had lots of love and admiration for Moore. "I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were," Willis told the outlet. "We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside."
To make the couple's friendship even more beautiful, Moore shared a photo of Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, on International Women's Day to rave over how amazing she is. "I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," she wrote. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another." Aww! And when it comes to the holiday season, Moore's love for family seems stronger than ever.
Demi Moore hangs out with family
Like most others, Demi Moore is kicking back during the holiday season. The mother of three took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and other family members maxing and relaxing. The photo, which was snapped from above in a rustic living room setting, captured Moore and her gang cozied up in a circle of couches and bean bag chairs. Also in the shot? A lovely fireplace with garland running across the top — and a few pups who seemed to be joining in on the fun.
Moore sat on a charcoal-colored bean bag chair, rocking a pair of black sweatpants and a top to match. Daughters Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout also appeared in the photo. "Snowed in for the holidays," Moore captioned the image, adding a single snowflake emoji to the end of her words. Many fans took to the post to send Moore their best. "Enjoy your Holidays! Happy & Healthy New Year to All your family & friends," one follower commented. A few others commented in amazement at all of the four-legged friends. "You get a dog, and you get a dog, and you get a dog!" one person wrote.
Moore didn't tag her location in any of her recent photos, but said she was going home for the holidays. She also shared a snow-filled snap earlier in the week while rocking her SKIMs, and it seems like she definitely enjoyed a white Christmas.