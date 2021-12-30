Demi Moore Shares The Sweet Way She's Taking It Easy

Demi Moore is spending the holidays with the ones she loves. As fans of the actor know, family is an important aspect of the her life, and she shares three daughters — Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout — with ex Bruce Willis. The couple married in 1987, but ultimately divorced in 2000. Of course, Moore famously married Ashton Kutcher years later, but that too ended in splitsville.

Despite being exes, there doesn't seem to be a lot of love lost between Moore and Willis, who frequently hang out together with their kids. The same year they divorced, Willis sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, where he shared he still had lots of love and admiration for Moore. "I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were," Willis told the outlet. "We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside."

To make the couple's friendship even more beautiful, Moore shared a photo of Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, on International Women's Day to rave over how amazing she is. "I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," she wrote. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another." Aww! And when it comes to the holiday season, Moore's love for family seems stronger than ever.