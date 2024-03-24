The Evolution Of Post Malone's Body Tattoos

Post Malone has had quite the career; selling tens of millions of records, picking up multiple American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and Grammy Awards nods, and repeatedly topping both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200. But despite all of his musical achievements, the New York state native has grabbed more attention for his apparent bid to become the world's most tattooed celebrity.

Indeed, the "Sunflower" hitmaker appears to be single-handedly keeping the entire tattoo industry afloat, having inked no less than 70 different designs inked across his six-foot frame since his rise to fame. And with no signs of stopping, expect that figure to reach the centenary mark any time in the near future.

We've already taken a deep dive into the meanings and inspiration behind the tattoos on Malone's face and hands. But what about the rest of his body? From Playboy bunnies and football helmets to cartoon characters and musical icons — not to mention more skeletons than the average graveyard — here's a closer look at the tattoos that cover Malone's body.