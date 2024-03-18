Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Taylor Swift Wore

Taylor Swift earned the right to sing a song titled "Style" after spending years in the spotlight, but with so many opportunities to get dressed up came the inevitability that she was going to make some inappropriate fashion choices. She also has one of those "Champagne Problems" that celebs have to deal with: The pressure to keep serving up new looks for fans to admire — or brutally roast.

Unfortunately for Swift, she risks becoming a sartorial snooze if she finds a cardigan that she loves and re-wears it constantly. "I'm in a predicament where I can't wear a dress twice or else it's pointed out in magazines, so unfortunately I have to shop for dresses all the time," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2012. Then there's her status as an influencer. She has a reputation to protect, and her apparel choices are one way to carefully cultivate the image she desires. "The reality is what you wear matters. If you're a singer and on TV and in the living room of some 12-year-old girl, she's watching what you're wearing and saying and doing," Swift told Billboard in 2011.

Swift said she didn't even like baring her midriff back in the day because she didn't want to distract from her music. However, she's lived through several fashion eras since then and has become more comfortable taking style risks. Unfortunately, she's not a clothing mastermind who nails her look every time.