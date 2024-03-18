What Donald Trump's Family Says He's Really Like As A Grandfather

Donald Trump has never been shy about claiming he's the top dog in just about everything — presidential prowess, business savvy, mental might, and even dad skills. The latter is evident in his children's praise, as Donald's offspring often laud him as a wonderful father — but is he also a good grandfather?

Some have questioned his children's claims regarding his parenting skills. One of those who went against the party line was Donald's first wife, Ivana Trump. In her memoir, "Raising Trump," Ivana is decidedly lukewarm about Donald's parenting prowess. "I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me," Ivana wrote. "I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split."

Then, there are the times Donald has acted inappropriately towards Ivanka Trump. The former president has raised eyebrows by boasting about her physical attributes and allegedly telling Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald, that she reminded him of his oldest daughter before Stormy purportedly spanked Donald with a magazine. Still, gossip about Ivanka's relationship with her father aside, Donald's five children claim he's a fantastic dad — and granddad. Donald has 10 grandkids: three from Ivanka, five from Donald Trump Jr., and two from Eric Trump. So, what has Donald's family said he's like as a grandfather?